[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Crystarium Pendant Wall Light

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wall-mounted trio of hanging lamps crafted in the Crystarium style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
8
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

