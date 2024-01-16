Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crystarium Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A bright and elegant ceiling light identical to those found throughout the Crystarium.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
6
Item Icon
Deepgold Ingot
6
Item Icon
Deepgold Nugget
6
Item Icon
Titanbronze Nugget
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
6
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

