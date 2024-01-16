Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Crystarium Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 409
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A bright and elegant ceiling light identical to those found throughout the Crystarium.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Crystal Glass
6
Deepgold Ingot
6
Deepgold Nugget
6
Titanbronze Nugget
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
76
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
2100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1464
Craftsmanship
1580
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
There's a New Aethernet Shard in Radz-at-Han to Attune in FFXIV Patch 6.2
Nerium