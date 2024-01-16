Games
Crystallized Coral
Tabletop - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This crystallized mass of coral matches almost any color scheme one could imagine.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Crystal Boule
2
Ruby Crystal Boule
2
Sintered Whetstone
2
Golden Crystal Boule
2
Emerald Crystal Boule
2
Cerulean Crystal Boule
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
3950
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
