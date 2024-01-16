Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Crystallized Coral

This crystallized mass of coral matches almost any color scheme one could imagine.

Goldsmith

Crystal Boule
2
Ruby Crystal Boule
2
Sintered Whetstone
2
Golden Crystal Boule
2
Emerald Crystal Boule
2
Cerulean Crystal Boule
2
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
