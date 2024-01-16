Games
Cream Yellow Carpet
Flooring - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Durable-yet-fuzzy loop carpet in a cozy cream yellow.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Mortar
7
Ovim Wool
7
Dwarven Cotton
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
