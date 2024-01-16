Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Cream Yellow Carpet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Durable-yet-fuzzy loop carpet in a cozy cream yellow.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
7
Item Icon
Ovim Wool
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

