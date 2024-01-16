Games
Crayfish Ball
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ball of crayfish and rye flour paste. Processed bait for freshwater fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 5
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
2 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Crayfish
1
Rye Flour
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
5
Total Crafted
10
Durability
60
Difficulty
33
Max Quality
150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
