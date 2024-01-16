Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Crawler Cocoon
Cloth - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The sticky cocoon of a giant crawler.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
10 Games That Should've Won the Grammy for Best Video Game Score
Kenneth Shepard
Wolcen Tips Guide - 7 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
Anthem Elysian Stronghold Cache Guide - Stronghold Chest Details
Dillon Skiffington