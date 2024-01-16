Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Crabshell Hora

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

33

25.52

2.32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Hippogryph Sinew
3
Item Icon
Green Megalocrab Shell
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

