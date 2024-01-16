Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crab Ball

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ball of crabmeat and rye flour paste. Processed bait for ocean fishing.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Rye Flour
1
Item Icon
Helmet Crab
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

