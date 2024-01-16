Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Crab Ball
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ball of crabmeat and rye flour paste. Processed bait for ocean fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Rye Flour
1
Helmet Crab
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
10
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
