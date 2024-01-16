Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Counter Cart

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An island for kitchens designed to resemble those carts used by hawkers in city markets.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
2
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
2
Item Icon
Bloodhempen Cloth
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Joint Plate
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

