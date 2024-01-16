Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cotton Tabard
Body - Item Level 16
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
42
Magic Defense
42
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 16
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Vitality
+2
Dexterity
+3
Skill Speed
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 6
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
16
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Cotton Yarn
1
Animal Sinew
1
Hard Leather
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
63
Max Quality
390
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
