[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cotton Scarf
Head - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Bonuses
Control
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Cotton Yarn
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
