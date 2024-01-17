Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cotton Coif
Head - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
25
Magic Defense
14
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+2
Vitality
+2
Spell Speed
+2
Intelligence
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Cotton Yarn
1
Hard Leather
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
19
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
41
Craftsmanship
82
