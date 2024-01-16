Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Corner Counter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A low counter-type table crafted in an L shape.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

