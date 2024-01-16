Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Copper Scepter
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 9
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Physical Damage
10.4
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 9
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Bonuses
Intelligence
+1
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 9
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
9
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marbled Eye
1
Copper Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
10
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
45
Max Quality
250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
