Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Copper Rings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Tiny loops of copper wire.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Copper Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
The 2022 Met Gala: She's Cool, What Video Game Is She From?
Lotus