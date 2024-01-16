Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Competent Craftsman's Draught
Medicine - Item Level 527
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This concoction is believed to improve crafting efficiency. Duration: 15m
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
197 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Kudzu Root
7
Sweet Alyssum
7
Lunatender Blossom
7
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
3000
Max Quality
6700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
Related Posts
What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Best Melds for Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Michael Hassall
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi