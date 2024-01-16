Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Competent Craftsman's Draught

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This concoction is believed to improve crafting efficiency. Duration: 15m

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Root
7
Item Icon
Sweet Alyssum
7
Item Icon
Lunatender Blossom
7
Item Icon
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

