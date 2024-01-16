Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Coerthan Cold-weather Gear
Miscellany - Item Level 270
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Various items so effective against the cold that no Coerthan would leave home without them.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Cold-weather Gear Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2376
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
