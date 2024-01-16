Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Clockwork Barrow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Take a load off your shoulders. You deserve it. Use item to acquire the clockwork barrow minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Glazenut
1
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
1
Item Icon
Steel Mainspring
1
Item Icon
Steel Wheel Bearing
1
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
99
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

