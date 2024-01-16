Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Claymore of the Round
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
63
Physical Damage
62.16
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
385 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+63
Tenacity
+49
Vitality
+60
Critical Hit
+71
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Eikon Leather
3
Luminous Fiber
3
Platinum Ingot
3
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
