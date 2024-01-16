Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Classical Codex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

103

107.12

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Amynodon Leather
3
Item Icon
Mempisang Lumber
3
Item Icon
Endtide Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Mind Alkahest
3
Item Icon
Enchanted Manganese Ink
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington
Is the Leaked Fortnite Summer Drift a Skin or a Style for Drift?
Dillon Skiffington