FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Classical Codex
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 580
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
103
Physical Damage
107.12
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+239
Vitality
+221
Critical Hit
+159
Determination
+228
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
580
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Amynodon Leather
3
Mempisang Lumber
3
Endtide Aethersand
3
Grade 6 Mind Alkahest
3
Enchanted Manganese Ink
3
Crystals
Water Cluster
3
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
3900
Max Quality
10920
Characteristics
Required
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
