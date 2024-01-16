Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Classical Choker of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
3
Item Icon
Rhodium Ingot
3
Item Icon
Amynodon Leather
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Mind Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

