FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Chromite Arquebus

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

76

66.88

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Black Firesand
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everborn Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Reisui of Dexterity
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

