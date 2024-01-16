Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chocobo Weathervane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A weathervane designed in the likeness of a chocobo.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Rivets
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Unlock Rank 11 With Your FFXIV Chocobo & Raise the Cap
Nerium
FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle