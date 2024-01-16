Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Chocobo Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall for all the chocobo-lovers out there.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
6
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
6
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
6
Item Icon
Chocobo Feather
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

