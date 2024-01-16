Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Chocobo Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An interior wall for all the chocobo-lovers out there.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Mortar
6
Undyed Felt
6
Woolen Yarn
6
Chocobo Feather
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Quality-of-Life Changes We'd Like to See in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail
Mills Webster
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Unlock Rank 11 With Your FFXIV Chocobo & Raise the Cap
Nerium