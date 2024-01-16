Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Chivalric Coat of Striking
Body - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
145
Magic Defense
145
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
314 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+54
Vitality
+54
Critical Hit
+46
Direct Hit Rate
+66
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Star Ruby
2
Chimerical Felt
2
Amphiptere Leather
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Required For Quick Synth
Control
695
