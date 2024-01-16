Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Chivalric Coat of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

145

145

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Star Ruby
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Amphiptere Leather
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

