One of many varieties of the Hingan dish sushi, this iteration consists of a full bowl of sweet vinegared rice topped with various items such as thinly sliced omelet, salted fish eggs, dried gourd, stewed mushrooms, and other local fare. Commonly eaten at celebratory events. EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No