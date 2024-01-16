Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Chimerical Felt Breeches of Healing
Legs - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
178
Magic Defense
102
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+52
Vitality
+47
Spell Speed
+64
Determination
+45
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Crawler Silk
2
Chimerical Felt
2
Amphiptere Leather
2
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 31, 2019
Nerium
Neeko, the Curious Chameleon Coming to League of Legends Soon
Dillon Skiffington
Anthem Elysian Stronghold Cache Guide - Stronghold Chest Details
Dillon Skiffington