FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Chimerical Felt Breeches of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

178

102

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Amphiptere Leather
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

