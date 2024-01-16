Games
Cedar Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 85
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Physical Damage
33.07
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
13194 gil
Sells for
182 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+151
Perception
+86
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
85
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Cedar Branch
3
Cedar Lumber
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
