FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Catfish Lure Components

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Components required to craft catfish lures. ※Only for use in Namazu tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Catfish Lure Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

