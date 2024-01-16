Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Carbuncle Bathtub
Furnishing - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A small tub crafted to resemble a summoner's best friend. Just large enough for two.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
398 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marble
10
Star Ruby
10
Gold Ingot
10
Palladium Ingot
10
Crystals
Fire Shard
9
Wind Shard
9
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Abyssos The Fifth Circle Savage Raid Guide (P5S, FFXIV 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
Abyssos: The Fifth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams