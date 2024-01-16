Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Carbuncle Bathtub

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small tub crafted to resemble a summoner's best friend. Just large enough for two.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
10
Item Icon
Star Ruby
10
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
10
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
10
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
9
Item Icon
Wind Shard
9
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

