Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Camping Tent

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Camp out under the stars in the privacy of your own backyard.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
32
Item Icon
Almasty Serge
32
Item Icon
High Durium Ingot
32
Item Icon
Weatherproof Cloth
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
FFXIV Players are Waiting in Line to Wait in Another Line
Andrea Shearon
Fortnite's Cosmic Summer Event Quests Demand A Mindless Slog
Dillon Skiffington