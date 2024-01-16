Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Byakko Cub

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Got to be the fuzziest. Use item to acquire the Byakko cub minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Twinsilk
7
Item Icon
Royal Fern
7
Item Icon
Worsted Yarn
7
Item Icon
Byakko's Mane
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

