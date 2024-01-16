Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Budding Yew Wand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

35

28

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Yew Wand
3
Item Icon
Scalekin Blood
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Beta
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

