[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bronze Sollerets
Feet - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
23
Magic Defense
23
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 8
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 8
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
8
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Leather
1
Bronze Plate
1
Bronze Rings
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
7
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
37
Max Quality
190
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
