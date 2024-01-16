Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Bronze Rings
Metal - Item Level 2
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Tiny loops of bronze wire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
2
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
10
Max Quality
88
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
Related Posts
FFXIV Retainer Quick Exploration Guide - Venture Rewards, Item Level
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium