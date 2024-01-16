Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bronze Rings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Tiny loops of bronze wire.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Retainer Quick Exploration Guide - Venture Rewards, Item Level
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium