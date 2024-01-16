Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Bronze Scutum

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

53

53

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Bronze Plate
1
Item Icon
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

