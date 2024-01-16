Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Bronze Scutum
Shield - Item Level 13
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
53
Block Strength
53
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 13
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Tenacity
+1
Vitality
+1
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 3
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
13
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Bronze Plate
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
10
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
45
Max Quality
250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
