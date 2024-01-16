Games
Bronze Ornamental Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
11
Physical Damage
10.27
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 14
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Bonuses
Control
+21
Craftsmanship
+38
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 4
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
14
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Bronze Rivets
1
Amateur's Chaser Hammer
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
12
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
79
Max Quality
217
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
