[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database
Item Icon

Bronze File

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Item Icon
Hard Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

