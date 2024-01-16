Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bread Rack

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

One could raise an entire army of ducks with this much bread. Hypothetically.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Kaiser Roll
2
Item Icon
Honey Muffin
2
Item Icon
Walnut Bread
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Rivets
2
Item Icon
Ishgardian Muffin
2
Item Icon
Camphorwood Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endsinger EX Guide: How to Exchange Totems and Get the Bluefeather Lynx Mount
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Crystalline Conflict PVP Guide — 14 Tips You Need to Know to Win
Michael Higham