Bread Rack

Furnishing - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
One could raise an entire army of ducks with this much bread. Hypothetically.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
210
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Kaiser Roll
2
Honey Muffin
2
Walnut Bread
2
Darksteel Rivets
2
Ishgardian Muffin
2
Camphorwood Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
1650
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
