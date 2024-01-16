Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Brass Viking Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 18
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
23
Physical Damage
15.33
Auto-attack
2
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 18
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Tenacity
+3
Vitality
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 8
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
18
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
1
Viking Sword
1
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
382
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
