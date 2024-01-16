Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Brass Pricket

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A three-pronged pricket of brass.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Item Icon
Beeswax Candle
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

