FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Brass Knuckles
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 16
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
21
Physical Damage
16.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 16
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Vitality
+3
Skill Speed
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 6
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
16
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
1
Bronze Knuckles
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
94
Max Quality
292
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
