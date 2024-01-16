Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Brass Knuckles

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

21

16.8

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Item Icon
Bronze Knuckles
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Sastasha FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
The Tam-Tara Deepcroft FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
Copperbell Mines FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams