FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Brass Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 13
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Physical Damage
15.36
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 13
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+2
Dexterity
+2
Skill Speed
+3
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 3
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
13
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Maple Lumber
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
