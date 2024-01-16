Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Brass Bench

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A two-seater garden bench crafted from brass.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
1
Item Icon
Bronze Plate
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Get Yellow Copper Ore in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
Smash Ultimate Mega Man Guide - Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington
Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington