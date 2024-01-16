Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Brass Bastard Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
20
Physical Damage
12.8
Auto-attack
1.92
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+2
Skill Speed
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
1
Bronze Bastard Sword
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
94
Max Quality
292
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
