FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Botanist's Workboots

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

64

32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
3
Item Icon
Hippogryph Sinew
3
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

