FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Book of Silver

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

35

37.33

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Log
3
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Item Icon
Enchanted Silver Ink
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

