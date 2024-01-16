Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Book of Silver
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
35
Physical Damage
37.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN SCH - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+7
Vitality
+6
Intelligence
+7
Determination
+10
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Oak Log
3
Linen Yarn
3
Silver Ingot
3
Enchanted Silver Ink
3
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
1050
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Related Posts
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
FFXIV Animus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: How to Grind All Book Tasks
Mike Williams
Ahead of Endwalker, the Voice Cast of Final Fantasy XIV Reflects on the Journey
Natalie Flores