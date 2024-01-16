Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Book of Electrum
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
45
Physical Damage
48
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN SCH - Lv. 45
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+10
Vitality
+12
Intelligence
+10
Determination
+17
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 35
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Woolen Yarn
5
Cobalt Ingot
5
Rosewood Log
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Enchanted Electrum Ink
5
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
1700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
