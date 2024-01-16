Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Book of Electrum

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

45

48

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
5
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
5
Item Icon
Rosewood Log
5
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
5
Item Icon
Enchanted Electrum Ink
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

