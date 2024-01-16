Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Boarskin Skirt
Legs - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
115
Magic Defense
115
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
76 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+9
Vitality
+12
Critical Hit
+14
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Boar Leather
4
Silver Ingot
4
Undyed Linen
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
1460
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
