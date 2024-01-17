Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Boarskin Ringbands of Tremors
Hands - Item Level 46
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
67
Magic Defense
38
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 46
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+6
Vitality
+7
Intelligence
+6
Direct Hit Rate
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 36
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
46
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Eye of Earth
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Boarskin Ringbands
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
232
Max Quality
1185
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
